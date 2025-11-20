NABU explained why those suspected of corruption are being released from pre-trial detention on bail. INFOGRAPHICS

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau explained why corruption suspects are being released on bail.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Explanation from the Bureau

"Why bail again?" was one of the most common questions this and last week. "The answer is simple: this requirement is set out in Ukraine’s Criminal Procedure Code," the NABU said.

It clarified that there are only a few categories of crimes for which bail is strictly prohibited — and corruption offences are not on that list.

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"Therefore, courts are obliged to consider bail in all cases except those where the law expressly forbids it.



What crimes are we talking about and why, according to our Criminal Procedure Code, is it impossible to keep a person in custody without an alternative – we explain in the attached cards," theн added.

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