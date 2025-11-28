Germany expects "absolutely decisive action" from Ukraine in fight against corruption

Germany expects decisive action from Ukraine in the fight against corruption, especially now that efforts are focused on finding ways to end Russia’s war.

Deputy spokesperson for the federal government Steffen Maier said this at a briefing, reports Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Key condition on Ukraine’s path to the EU

Maier said that Berlin expects "absolutely decisive action in the fight against corruption" from Ukraine, and that this remains one of the prerequisites for Ukraine’s progress on its path to the European Union.

The government representative stressed that results in this area are very important, and that this issue is regularly discussed by Germany’s leadership with the President of Ukraine and the relevant institutions.

See more: 78% of Ukrainians believe that corruption in Ukraine has increased, - survey. INFOGRAPHICS

Putin must sit down at the peace talks

At the same time, he noted that partners are currently focused above all on supporting Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor.

"What is decisive is that Vladimir Putin must sit down at the negotiating table. Peace talks make no sense if they are conducted by only one side, so Vladimir Putin has to become an active party to the process. This is what we are focusing on; everything else, so to speak, is pushed into the background," Maier stressed.

He added that Germany, together with its partners, firmly stands by Ukraine and is calling for a ceasefire as soon as possible, a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and security for Europe.

Read more: NABU explained why those suspected of corruption are being released from pre-trial detention on bail. INFOGRAPHICS

Mindichgate

See more: 140 million hryvnias in losses: NABU exposes embezzlement scheme in heating and water supply in Donetsk region cities. PHOTO