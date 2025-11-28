Germany expects "absolutely decisive action" from Ukraine in fight against corruption
Germany expects decisive action from Ukraine in the fight against corruption, especially now that efforts are focused on finding ways to end Russia’s war.
Deputy spokesperson for the federal government Steffen Maier said this at a briefing, reports Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
Key condition on Ukraine’s path to the EU
Maier said that Berlin expects "absolutely decisive action in the fight against corruption" from Ukraine, and that this remains one of the prerequisites for Ukraine’s progress on its path to the European Union.
The government representative stressed that results in this area are very important, and that this issue is regularly discussed by Germany’s leadership with the President of Ukraine and the relevant institutions.
Putin must sit down at the peace talks
At the same time, he noted that partners are currently focused above all on supporting Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor.
"What is decisive is that Vladimir Putin must sit down at the negotiating table. Peace talks make no sense if they are conducted by only one side, so Vladimir Putin has to become an active party to the process. This is what we are focusing on; everything else, so to speak, is pushed into the background," Maier stressed.
He added that Germany, together with its partners, firmly stands by Ukraine and is calling for a ceasefire as soon as possible, a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, and security for Europe.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
- On the morning of November 28, media outlets reported that NABU and SAPO were conducting searches at Andriy Yermak's premises.
- Subsequently, NABU officially confirmed the investigative actions.
- Yermak stated that there are no obstacles for investigators.
- The media said that the suspicion against Yermak could be linked to the "Dynastiia" cooperative.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password