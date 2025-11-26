140 million hryvnias in losses: NABU exposes embezzlement scheme in heating and water supply in Donetsk region cities. PHOTO

Anti-corruption authorities have exposed a group led by the head of the Housing and Utilities Department of the Donetsk RMA. They embezzled 140 million hryvnias intended to provide heat and water to three settlements.

This was reported by the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), according to Censor.NET.

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What was the scheme?

In the spring of 2023, the group members identified the facilities that were to be renovated at public expense.

"They artificially inflated the cost of equipment and work, simulated competition in the tender, and ensured the victory of a controlled company, which was actually managed by a classmate of the official.

Despite the lack of proper project documentation, they signed a contract worth over UAH 200 million for the supply and connection of seven modular boiler rooms in Selidove and Ukrainka," the report says.

Only two of the seven boiler rooms were connected, but they did not work due to a lack of funds.

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The next stage

Subsequently, in Svyatogorsk, under the pretext of restoring water supply and sanitation, the next stage of the scheme was implemented.

"Under the contracts, money was transferred for work that was not performed or was carried out in an "artisanal" manner - without permits, projects and with gross violations of the norms.

To conceal the crime, the group members falsified work completion reports, unjustifiably extended contract terms and pressured utility company managers to accept the facilities on their balance sheets," the NABU said.

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Losses

As a result of the group's actions, the state suffered losses of more than UAH 140 million. The participants in the crime took possession of the funds and disposed of them at their own discretion. At the same time, residents of frontline cities were left without heating and drinking water in winter.

Currently, five participants in the scheme have been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The organisers of the criminal group, the former head of the department and his classmate, have been detained.

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