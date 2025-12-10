Second meeting of Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on "Mindichgate" held. VIDEO

In the Verkhovna Rada, the second meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on Economic Security has been held, at which the "Mindichgate" case is being discussed.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Commission, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

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Agenda

Participants will hear from the leadership of the State Bureau of Investigation regarding the investigation into the involvement of their employees in the activities of Mindich's criminal organisation.

They will also hear from the leadership of the Financial Monitoring Service regarding further cooperation between the NABU and the SAPO, as well as the search for and freezing of the assets of Mindich, the Zuckerman family, and other members of the criminal organisation.

Read: Consequences of "Mindichgate": Cabinet of Ministers dissolves supervisory boards of six major energy companies

It was also planned to communicate with the leadership of the State Border Service regarding possible assistance in Tymur Mindich's departure through the checkpoint. However, representatives of the State Border Service

It is known that the heads of NABU and SAPO will be present in person.

As a reminder, the first meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission took place on 17 November 2025.

Read more: Servant of People Skorokhod appears on "Mindich tapes" – Kudrytskyi

Mindichgate