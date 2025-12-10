Second meeting of Verkhovna Rada Temporary Investigative Commission on "Mindichgate" held. VIDEO
In the Verkhovna Rada, the second meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on Economic Security has been held, at which the "Mindichgate" case is being discussed.
According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Commission, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.
Agenda
Participants will hear from the leadership of the State Bureau of Investigation regarding the investigation into the involvement of their employees in the activities of Mindich's criminal organisation.
They will also hear from the leadership of the Financial Monitoring Service regarding further cooperation between the NABU and the SAPO, as well as the search for and freezing of the assets of Mindich, the Zuckerman family, and other members of the criminal organisation.
It was also planned to communicate with the leadership of the State Border Service regarding possible assistance in Tymur Mindich's departure through the checkpoint. However, representatives of the State Border Service
It is known that the heads of NABU and SAPO will be present in person.
As a reminder, the first meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission took place on 17 November 2025.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
- On 1 December, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered that Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio, be held in pre-trial detention as a measure of restraint.
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