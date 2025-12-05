Servant of People Skorokhod appears on "Mindich tapes" – Kudrytskyi

MP Anna Skorokhod, whose premises were searched on 5 December, appears on NABU recordings in the "Mindichgate" case.

This was reported by former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Censor.NET writes.

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Details

On the tapes, an overseer of the energy sector for Derkach, who goes by the nickname "Roket", says he wants to task Skorokhod with submitting certain parliamentary inquiries.

For my part, I can confirm that the MP regularly bombarded Ukrenergo’s management with her inquiries, and the company’s responses almost instantly ended up on pro-presidential trash channels on Telegram," he said.

Kudrytskyi recalled that Skorokhod is a member of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on the energy sector, which targeted state-owned companies "not to the liking" of Halushchenko and Mindich.

He added that this TIC turned a blind eye to corruption at Energoatom and the Energy Ministry.

Anna Skorokhod was elected to parliament in 2019 from Servant of the People, but was expelled from the faction the same year.

In July 2020, she joined the For the Future parliamentary group.

Watch more: "Looters in power have been engaged in systemic corruption," says Servant of People Hetmantsev. VIDEO

Searches at Anna Skorokhod’s premises

On the morning of 5 December, it emerged that NABU, SAPO and the SBU were conducting searches at the premises of MP Anna Skorokhod. She is suspected, together with accomplices, of extorting a $250,000 bribe.

Read more: No NACP audit could have exposed Energoatom corruption scheme due to its scale – Pavlushchyk

Mindichgate

Read more: NACP is investigating non-public data on "Mindich’s films," - Agency head Pavlushkyk