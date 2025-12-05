Servant of People Skorokhod appears on "Mindich tapes" – Kudrytskyi
MP Anna Skorokhod, whose premises were searched on 5 December, appears on NABU recordings in the "Mindichgate" case.
This was reported by former Ukrenergo CEO Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, Censor.NET writes.
Details
On the tapes, an overseer of the energy sector for Derkach, who goes by the nickname "Roket", says he wants to task Skorokhod with submitting certain parliamentary inquiries.
For my part, I can confirm that the MP regularly bombarded Ukrenergo’s management with her inquiries, and the company’s responses almost instantly ended up on pro-presidential trash channels on Telegram," he said.
Kudrytskyi recalled that Skorokhod is a member of the Verkhovna Rada’s Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC) on the energy sector, which targeted state-owned companies "not to the liking" of Halushchenko and Mindich.
He added that this TIC turned a blind eye to corruption at Energoatom and the Energy Ministry.
Anna Skorokhod was elected to parliament in 2019 from Servant of the People, but was expelled from the faction the same year.
In July 2020, she joined the For the Future parliamentary group.
Searches at Anna Skorokhod’s premises
On the morning of 5 December, it emerged that NABU, SAPO and the SBU were conducting searches at the premises of MP Anna Skorokhod. She is suspected, together with accomplices, of extorting a $250,000 bribe.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
- On 1 December, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered that Timur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio, be held in pre-trial detention as a measure of restraint.
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