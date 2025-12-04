NACP is investigating non-public data on "Mindich’s films," - Agency head Pavlushkyk
The NACP is examining non-public data related to the "Mindich tapes" to determine whether its employees could have been involved in the corruption scandal featured in the recordings.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Agency, Viktor Pavlushchyk, in an interview with ZN.UA Inna Vedernikova.
He noted that after information about possible bribes at the Agency ("twenty for a certificate") appeared, an internal investigation was immediately launched. It should be completed by January 10.
"We checked the version that was announced at the meeting of the temporary investigative commission, and it was not confirmed. We are continuing to investigate a number of other versions. However, there are two different vectors. There is information with specific data on the individuals mentioned in the recordings, and there are more abstract fragments that require deeper analysis," Pavlusik explained the continuation of the investigation despite the preliminary conclusions.
The head of the NACP noted that the institution wants to check all versions and establish the truth, rather than simply assigning blame. In particular, a large amount of information is currently being studied, including possible references to NACP employees.
Pavlusik on Korneliuk's deputy
The head of the NACP denied that his deputy, Mykola Korneliuk, was involved in the incident.
"This issue was also investigated. It is no secret that former prosecutors may be acquainted with each other. However, my deputy has not communicated with the individual in question for at least eight years," Pavlusik asserts.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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