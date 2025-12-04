NACP is investigating non-public data on "Mindich’s films," - Agency head Pavlushkyk

The NACP is examining non-public data related to the "Mindich tapes" to determine whether its employees could have been involved in the corruption scandal featured in the recordings.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Agency, Viktor Pavlushchyk, in an interview with ZN.UA Inna Vedernikova.

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He noted that after information about possible bribes at the Agency ("twenty for a certificate") appeared, an internal investigation was immediately launched. It should be completed by January 10.

"We checked the version that was announced at the meeting of the temporary investigative commission, and it was not confirmed. We are continuing to investigate a number of other versions. However, there are two different vectors. There is information with specific data on the individuals mentioned in the recordings, and there are more abstract fragments that require deeper analysis," Pavlusik explained the continuation of the investigation despite the preliminary conclusions.

The head of the NACP noted that the institution wants to check all versions and establish the truth, rather than simply assigning blame. In particular, a large amount of information is currently being studied, including possible references to NACP employees.

Pavlusik on Korneliuk's deputy

The head of the NACP denied that his deputy, Mykola Korneliuk, was involved in the incident.

"This issue was also investigated. It is no secret that former prosecutors may be acquainted with each other. However, my deputy has not communicated with the individual in question for at least eight years," Pavlusik asserts.

Watch more: "Looters in power have been engaged in systemic corruption," says Servant of People Hetmantsev. VIDEO

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