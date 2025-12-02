Ukraine is currently in a deep political crisis triggered by corruption scandals and corrupt officials in positions of power.

This was stated today from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada and on his Facebook page by MP Danylo Hetmantsev from Servant of the People, reports Censor.NET.

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Who caused the crisis?

According to him, Ukraine is now going through perhaps the most acute political crisis since the start of the full-scale invasion.

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"The blame lies with the looters in power who, instead of serving the people, have been engaged in systemic corruption. The clean-up of the authorities is under way and will continue – this is a matter of honor. Decisions are being taken quickly," he noted.

However, Hetmantsev also criticized the opposition for blocking the parliamentary rostrum.

"We have no right to engage in squabbles and block the rostrum. We cannot put the budget, the IMF programme and the EU’s macro-financial support at risk. We cannot gamble with funding for the army. Today we have no right to political crises or settling scores within parliament.

We have no right to be petty politicians – the country needs statesmen. The stakes are extremely high. This is not about ratings or anyone’s political future. Today the future of Ukraine is being decided. All of us – the healthy part of the authorities and the opposition – must join forces to save the country," he added.

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Mindichgate

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