"Looters in power have been engaged in systemic corruption," says Servant of People Hetmantsev. VIDEO
Ukraine is currently in a deep political crisis triggered by corruption scandals and corrupt officials in positions of power.
This was stated today from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada and on his Facebook page by MP Danylo Hetmantsev from Servant of the People, reports Censor.NET.
Who caused the crisis?
According to him, Ukraine is now going through perhaps the most acute political crisis since the start of the full-scale invasion.
"The blame lies with the looters in power who, instead of serving the people, have been engaged in systemic corruption. The clean-up of the authorities is under way and will continue – this is a matter of honor. Decisions are being taken quickly," he noted.
However, Hetmantsev also criticized the opposition for blocking the parliamentary rostrum.
"We have no right to engage in squabbles and block the rostrum. We cannot put the budget, the IMF programme and the EU’s macro-financial support at risk. We cannot gamble with funding for the army. Today we have no right to political crises or settling scores within parliament.
We have no right to be petty politicians – the country needs statesmen. The stakes are extremely high. This is not about ratings or anyone’s political future. Today the future of Ukraine is being decided. All of us – the healthy part of the authorities and the opposition – must join forces to save the country," he added.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password