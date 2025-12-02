Corrupt character from TV series "Servant of People" tries to flee to Israel: "My surname is Mindich. You should have been warned". VIDEO

In the 16th episode of the second season of the series "Servant of the People," there is an episode reminiscent of the development of a corruption scandal involving Timur Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio.

According to Censor.NET, the plot involves a corrupt character, Yurii Ivanovich Chuiko, who was released from prison by agreement with President Vasyl Holoborodko and is trying to leave Ukraine. To avoid the attention of law enforcement, Chuiko uses forged documents and a new surname, Mindich. According to the plot, he plans to flee to Israel.

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As a reminder, the 16th episode of the second season of "Servant of the People" aired at the end of 2017.

Read more: 60% of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy responsible for corruption of those involved in "Mindichgate". INFOGRAPHICS

Mindichgate