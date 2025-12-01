Court in absentia imposes preventive measure on Mindich in form of pre-trial detention
The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered pre-trial detention for Timur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 Studio.
This was reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET notes.
The measure of restraint was imposed in absentia, as Mindich has left Ukraine.
Mindich was assigned a state-appointed lawyer, who has been unable to contact the suspect. For this reason, no bail was set for Mindich, as this is not possible in in-absentia proceedings.
What did the prosecutor say?
The prosecutor in the case said that Mindich put pressure on Rustem Umerov, seeking to influence him over the procurement of substandard body armour.
The prosecutor also stated that Mindich held conversations with businessman and Energoatom case suspect Oleksandr Tsukerman. During these talks, they used noise-masking devices.
According to Suspilne, the hearing was closed for 15 minutes while the court examined evidence that could pose a threat to national security.
Prosecutors explained that once the measure of restraint has been imposed, the case can be referred to Interpol for Mindich’s arrest, including at border crossings.
Participants in the proceedings stated that his whereabouts are unknown. Asked whether he might be in Israel, the prosecutor replied that this depends on that country’s legislation and its cooperation with Interpol.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password