Court in absentia imposes preventive measure on Mindich in form of pre-trial detention

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ordered pre-trial detention for Timur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 Studio.

This was reported by Suspilne, Censor.NET notes.

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The measure of restraint was imposed in absentia, as Mindich has left Ukraine.

Mindich was assigned a state-appointed lawyer, who has been unable to contact the suspect. For this reason, no bail was set for Mindich, as this is not possible in in-absentia proceedings.

What did the prosecutor say?

The prosecutor in the case said that Mindich put pressure on Rustem Umerov, seeking to influence him over the procurement of substandard body armour.

The prosecutor also stated that Mindich held conversations with businessman and Energoatom case suspect Oleksandr Tsukerman. During these talks, they used noise-masking devices.

According to Suspilne, the hearing was closed for 15 minutes while the court examined evidence that could pose a threat to national security.

Prosecutors explained that once the measure of restraint has been imposed, the case can be referred to Interpol for Mindich’s arrest, including at border crossings.

Participants in the proceedings stated that his whereabouts are unknown. Asked whether he might be in Israel, the prosecutor replied that this depends on that country’s legislation and its cooperation with Interpol.

Mindichgate

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