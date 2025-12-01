"Mindichgate": court rejects Chernyshov’s appeal against preventive measure

The Appeal Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has partially dismissed an appeal against the preventive measure imposed on former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment.

This was reported from the courtroom by Suspilne, Censor.NET notes.

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Court rejects appeal

The Appeal Chamber left the preventive measure unchanged: custody until 16 January 2026, with the option of release on bail set at 51 million hryvnias.

The court only allowed Chernyshov’s Ukrainian passport to be returned to him. His foreign passport is to remain seized by the state.

At the hearing, Chernyshov’s lawyers argued that the motion did not properly substantiate the risks cited. They also stressed that Chernyshov cannot travel abroad because he has surrendered his foreign passports. The investigating judge maintained that the former minister could leave the country using his ID card, to which the defence replied that he does not have such a document.

The defence also pointed out that the amount of bail set by the court is 213 times higher than his declared income.

Watch more: HACC chooses preventive measure for Mindich in absentia. Live updates

What the prosecutor said

During the hearing, the prosecutor urged the court to reject the appeals lodged by Chernyshov and his defence, insisting that the suspicion is well-founded.

She underscored the risks of absconding and the possibility of destroying or tampering with documents, citing the results of covert investigative actions. According to her, these circumstances confirm the need to keep the current measure of restraint in place.

As a reminder, on 19 November, bail of 51 million hryvnias was posted for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment.

The bail for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment, was posted by Andrii Protsyk and Iryna Fedorovych.

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