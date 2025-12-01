HACC chooses preventive measure for Mindich in absentia. VIDEO

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) is holding an in absentia hearing to decide on a pretrial restraint measure for Timur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal-95 Studio.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

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It is noted that Mindich has a state-appointed defence lawyer, who has been unable to contact the suspect.

See: Chernyshov appeals against preventive measure in VAKS. LIVE BROADCAST

As reported earlier, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered that Chernyshov be held in custody for 60 days, until 16 January 2026, with an alternative of bail set at UAH 51.6 million.

Mindichgate

Read more: Authorities trying to blame Kolomoisky for "Mindichgate," - Zhelezniak