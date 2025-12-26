Mindichgate: UAH 40m bail for Basov posted by newly created firm with UAH 75,000 capital and his lawyers – media
A bail of UAH 40 million for a figure in the "Midas" case, Energoatom’s executive director for physical protection and security Dmytro Basov, was posted by a newly created Kyiv-based company and his lawyers.
This was reported by journalists from the Schemes project (Radio Liberty), Censor.NET reports.
Newly created firm paid the larger share
Citing sources in law enforcement, the journalists learned that on December 25, UAH 25 million was posted by the private company "Hrin Plius Kompani."
"This is a firm registered in Kyiv two months ago with an authorized capital of UAH 75,000. Its primary activity is wholesale trade in timber, building materials and sanitary-technical equipment," the report says.
It is noted that a woman answered the company phone number listed in official registers, but did not want to give her name. She said she was not familiar with either the company or its management. The director of "Hrin Plius Kompani," Maryna Shevchenko, declined journalists’ calls to her personal number several times.
Lawyers paid the rest
UAH 10.3 million of the bail was also posted by Basov’s lawyer Vitalii Naum. Another UAH 4.7 million was posted by the law association "National College of Lawyers," headed by Naum.
In a comment to Schemes, the lawyer confirmed that he personally and the law association posted the bail and called it a common practice.
"All confirmations are there; we provided the bank with all relevant documents. The bank checked the origin of the funds and confirmed it. These are our personal funds from profits, after taxes; we operate legally. That’s it. We wanted Dmytro Mykolaiovych to spend Christmas with his family, and that’s what happened, yesterday he got out," the lawyer told journalists.
It is recalled that on November 12, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial measure for Dmytro Basov, a figure in a case involving corruption in the energy sector.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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