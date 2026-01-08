Police open probe into illegal surveillance of journalists in "Mindichgate" case

Kyiv’s Solomianskyi District Police Department has opened criminal proceedings over possible illegal surveillance of a number of journalists by figures in NABU’s Midas operation.

The National Police said this in response to an inquiry from Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, an MP and head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Mindichgate: list of journalists on whom Mindich had compiled dossiers was published: among them are Butusov, Nikolov, and Kulikov

Investigation launched

Figures in the "Mindichgate" case collected information on Maryna Ansiforova, Yurii Butusov, Stanislav Rechynskyi, Volodymyr Fedorin, Olha Chaika, Yurii Nikolov, Andrii Kulykov, and even the late Volodymyr Mostovyi and Oleksa Shalaiskyi.

"Opening the proceedings is the only right response by law enforcement. I’m keeping my finger on the pulse. More to come," Yurchyshyn added.

Watch more: UP journalists found Mindich and Tsukerman in Israel. VIDEO

Background

It was previously reported that Timur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio, compiled more than 500 "dossiers" on NABU detectives, MPs, ministers, and journalists.

Among the 10 journalists on whom Timur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio, illegally compiled dossiers was Yurii Butusov, a platoon commander with the 13th National Guard Brigade "Khartiia."

Mindichgate

Read more: Zelenskyy’s "comedy troupe" could spell disaster for his presidency, - Times