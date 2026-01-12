NACP says its staff are not involved in ’Mindichgate’ after internal review

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has completed an internal review in connection with a corruption case involving Energoatom. It was launched on 10 November 2025 in response to NABU’s publication of the "Mindich tapes" as part of Operation Midas.

This was reported on the NACP website, Censor.NET reports.

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Agency statement

As a reminder, in the "Mindich tapes," the NACP mentions Energoatom Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security Dmytro Basov, known as "Tenor."

Following the review, the NACP found no facts confirming the involvement of the agency’s employees in corruption, the receipt of undue benefits, or the existence of external influence on decision-making.

The NACP adds that it will inform the Public Council under the NACP, NABU, the Verkhovna Rada committee on anti-corruption policy, other interested parties of the results of the internal review, and is "ready for further interaction and cooperation to verify other facts, if such become known."

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