NABU and SAPO expose Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in parliament, - media

On 13 January, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office exposed Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, for offering illegal benefits to MPs from other factions.

According to Censor.NET, this information was confirmed by sources in anti-corruption agencies who spoke to the "Schemes" project (Radio Svoboda).

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Details

Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of parliament from the "European Solidarity" party, also stated on social media that this refers to Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party.

According to him, investigators believe that she negotiated with individual MPs regarding their transfer to the "Batkivshchyna" faction or informal joining of the political force in exchange for monetary compensation.

Watch more: MP Vlasenko makes obscene gesture toward Verkhovna Rada presidium during Tymoshenko’s speech. VIDEO

According to Honcharenko, one of the MPs with whom such negotiations were conducted made audio recordings of the conversations and subsequently handed over the materials to NABU, which became the basis for the actions of the anti-corruption authorities.

As of now, the official anti-corruption authorities have not disclosed the names of those involved in the bribery case or the details of the criminal proceedings. NABU and SAPO note that the investigation is ongoing.

Read more: NABU exposed leader of Rada faction who offered to "buy" votes for draft laws. Searches in "Batkivshchyna" party

The Anti-Corruption Action Centre recalls that on 22 July 2025, Tymoshenko voted in favour of a bill to eliminate the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

We would like to add that Tymoshenko and the press service of the "Batkivshchyna" party have not yet commented on the matter.

Bribes for voting in the Rada

On 29 December, NABU and SAPO announced that five Servant of the People MPs were suspected of taking bribes for "necessary" votes.

According to the AntAC, the suspects are: Yurii Kisel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko, and Mykhailo Laba.

Earlier, the media reported that "Servant of the People" MPs were given envelopes with money in an office where NABU had installed wiretaps.

On 30 December 2025, a preventive measure was chosen for "servant of the people" Kisel.

On 31 December, Yevhen Pyvovarov was also placed under preventive measures, but it is unknown what exactly the court decided to apply to the "servant of the people".

On 1 January 2026, the HACC considered the issue of choosing a preventive measure for Olha Savchenko, a suspect and member of parliament from the "Servant of the People" party.

According to "Schemes," a total of almost 36.7 million hryvnias in bail was paid for Savchenko and Pyvovarov.

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