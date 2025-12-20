Servants of People were given envelopes with money in office where NABU had installed wiretap

Deputies from the Servant of the People party received shadow payments in envelopes at the office of Yurii Kisel, a deputy from the Servant of the People party.

This was reported to ZN.ua by sources, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, thanks to wiretapping in Kisel's office, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau was able to record his confidential contacts not only with former first assistant to the president Serhii Shefir, but also with numerous other high-ranking officials sensitive to Bankova.

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Cash register for shadow payments

"According to sources close to Kisel himself, this refers to the office where the 'servants of the people' received their envelopes. So it is not surprising that there was an 'Italian strike' by the 'servants of the people' in parliament! First, NABU raided the centre generating their salary fund in Mindich, and then Kisel's cash desk," the author notes.

The first case of shadow payments to MPs was investigated by NABU when Artem Sytnik was its director. At the time, against the backdrop of the investigation, the late MP Anton Poliakov stated that party MPs were being paid salaries in envelopes: $5,000 for ordinary MPs and $10-15,000 for committee chairs and deputy chairs. Later, NABU also took cashier Oleksandr Trukhin out of the game.

"COVID, the war, and the lack of authority of the SAPO head to register proceedings against MPs without the sanction of the Prosecutor General silenced the issue. However, as it turned out, not completely. Two and a half years of wiretapping is serious. NABU has not yet commented on this information, so we will wait for details," adds Vedernikova.

Wiretapping in Kisel's office

According to sources, the wiretapping in Kisel's office was not part of Operation Midas, but also concerns corruption in the upper echelons of power.

The dismantling of the equipment caused great concern both for the MP himself and for Shefir. The latter also appears in the NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector, known as the "Mindich tapes".

Prosecutors from the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in the High Anti-Corruption Court read out recordings of conversations between Shefir and businessman Tymur Mindich, in which they discussed collecting money for bail for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, who is suspected of receiving bribes.

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Shefir also appears in NABU investigation materials related to possible corruption schemes at the Odesa Port Plant (OPP). According to the investigation, these episodes concern alleged abuses within the framework of gas supply schemes and other operations involving a state-owned enterprise. No official suspicions have been announced against Shefir himself in these proceedings.