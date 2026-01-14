NABU exposed leader of Rada faction who offered to "buy" votes for draft laws. Searches in "Batkivshchyna" party

The NABU and the SAPO have exposed the leader of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.

This was reported by NABU, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"NABU and SAPO exposed the leader of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering illegal benefits to a number of MPs who belong to factions not headed by this person in exchange for voting "for" or "against" specific bills," the statement said.

Preliminary classification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Details will be released later.

Read more: "Vote trading" in Rada: "servants of people" Savchenko and Pyvovarov were paid almost 36.7 million hryvnias, - media

Searches at "Batkivshchyna"

According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the "Batkivshchyna" party office. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.

Read more: "Vote trading" in Rada: HACC sets bail from UAH 16.6 to UAH 40 mln for five Servant of People MPs

What is known about the case