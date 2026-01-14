NABU exposed leader of Rada faction who offered to "buy" votes for draft laws. Searches in "Batkivshchyna" party
The NABU and the SAPO have exposed the leader of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.
This was reported by NABU, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
"NABU and SAPO exposed the leader of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering illegal benefits to a number of MPs who belong to factions not headed by this person in exchange for voting "for" or "against" specific bills," the statement said.
Preliminary classification: Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Details will be released later.
Searches at "Batkivshchyna"
According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the "Batkivshchyna" party office. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.
What is known about the case
- On 29 December, NABU and SAPO announced that five Servant of the People MPs were suspected of taking bribes for "necessary" votes.
- According to the AntAC, the suspects are: Yurii Kisel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko, and Mykhailo Laba.
- Earlier, the media reported that "Servant of the People" MPs were given envelopes with money in an office where NABU had installed wiretaps.
- On 30 December 2025, a preventive measure was chosen for "servant of the people" Kisel.
- On 31 December, Yevhen Pyvovarov was also placed under preventive measures, but it is unknown what exactly the court decided to apply to the "servant of the people".
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