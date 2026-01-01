"Vote trading" in Rada: HACC sets bail from UAH 16.6 to UAH 40 mln for five Servant of People MPs

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has set restraint measures in the form of bail for five MPs from the Servant of the People faction suspected in a case over taking bribes for "needed" votes in the Verkhovna Rada.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported this, Censor.NET says.

Read more: Bribes for voting in Rada: HACC chooses preventive measure for "servant of people" Savchenko. PHOTO

The suspicion notices in the paid-votes case were served on Servant of the People lawmakers Yurii Kisiel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko and Mykhailo Laba.

Bail amounts for the Servant of the People MPs

The court imposed a restraint measure in the form of bail of UAH 40 million and UAH 30 million on Yurii Kisiel and Ihor Nehulevskyi.

The court set bail of UAH 20 million for Yevhen Pyvovarov and Mykhailo Laba.

Olha Savchenko was granted bail set at UAH 16.6 million.

All suspects were also assigned procedural obligations, including wearing an electronic monitoring device.

Read more: Servants of People were given envelopes with money in office where NABU had installed wiretap

What is known about the case

On 29 December, NABU and SAPO announced that five "Servant of the People" MPs were suspected of taking bribes for "necessary" votes.

According to the AntAC, the following were suspected: Yurii Kisel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko, and Mykhailo Laba.

Earlier, the media reported that "servants of the people" were given envelopes with money in an office where NABU had installed wiretaps.

On 30 December 2025, a preventive measure was chosen for "servant of the people" Kisel.

On December 31, a restraint measure was also set for Pyvovarov, but what exactly the court ordered remains unknown.

Read more: Measure of restraint selected for Servant of People Kisiel suspected of taking bribes for votes – media