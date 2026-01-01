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"Vote trading" in Rada: HACC sets bail from UAH 16.6 to UAH 40 mln for five Servant of People MPs

Bribes for Rada votes: HACC sets bail for 5 MPs

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has set restraint measures in the form of bail for five MPs from the Servant of the People faction suspected in a case over taking bribes for "needed" votes in the Verkhovna Rada.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) reported this, Censor.NET says.

Read more: Bribes for voting in Rada: HACC chooses preventive measure for "servant of people" Savchenko. PHOTO

The suspicion notices in the paid-votes case were served on Servant of the People lawmakers Yurii Kisiel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko and Mykhailo Laba.

Bail amounts for the Servant of the People MPs

  • The court imposed a restraint measure in the form of bail of UAH 40 million and UAH 30 million on Yurii Kisiel and Ihor Nehulevskyi.

  • The court set bail of UAH 20 million for Yevhen Pyvovarov and Mykhailo Laba.

  • Olha Savchenko was granted bail set at UAH 16.6 million.

All suspects were also assigned procedural obligations, including wearing an electronic monitoring device.

Read more: Servants of People were given envelopes with money in office where NABU had installed wiretap

What is known about the case

  • On 29 December, NABU and SAPO announced that five "Servant of the People" MPs were suspected of taking bribes for "necessary" votes.
  • According to the AntAC, the following were suspected: Yurii Kisel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko, and Mykhailo Laba.
  • Earlier, the media reported that "servants of the people" were given envelopes with money in an office where NABU had installed wiretaps.
  • On 30 December 2025, a preventive measure was chosen for "servant of the people" Kisel.
  • On December 31, a restraint measure was also set for Pyvovarov, but what exactly the court ordered remains unknown.

Read more: Measure of restraint selected for Servant of People Kisiel suspected of taking bribes for votes – media

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bribe (413) VR (2093) bail (170) Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (496) pretrial restriction (186) Servant of People party (179)
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