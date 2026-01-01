Bribes for voting in Rada: HACC chooses preventive measure for "servant of people" Savchenko. PHOTO

The High Anti-Corruption Court has begun considering a motion for preventive measure against "Servant of the People" MP Olha Savchenko, whom investigators believe to be involved in a group that regularly received bribes for voting in favour of certain decisions in the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Suspilne".

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The court hearing is being held in closed session. The motion was filed by Anatolii Rybalko, a prosecutor with the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"I respect that journalists have come on such a day, 1 January. But there is a need to preserve the secrecy of the investigation and to ensure the safety of the participants in the criminal proceedings," the prosecutor explained his position.

Read more: Five Servant of People MPs served suspicion notices over bribes for "needed" votes in Verkhovna Rada – NABU (updated)

The suspect and her defence counsel supported this motion. Savchenko's lawyer emphasised that the case materials contain "sensitive information for society and international partners." The judge agreed with the arguments of the parties and declared the hearing closed.

Savchenko is one of the figures in a large-scale investigation by NABU and SAPO, which began in late December 2025. The investigation alleges that a group of MPs (mainly from the "Servant of the People" faction) created a scheme to enrich themselves through voting.

What preceded this?

On 29 December, NABU and SAPO announced that five "Servant of the People" MPs were suspected of taking bribes for "necessary" votes.

According to the AntAC, the following were suspected: Yurii Kisel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko, and Mykhailo Laba.

Earlier, the media reported that "servants of the people" were given envelopes with money in an office where NABU had installed wiretaps.

On 30 December 2025, a preventive measure was chosen for "servant of the people" Kisel.

Read more: Radina to "servants of people" suspected by NABU: How much did voting for Law 12414 cost?