Radina to "servants of people" suspected by NABU: How much did voting for Law 12414 cost?

The chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, "Servant of the People" MP Anastasia Radina, asked her colleagues in the faction who had been suspected by the NABU how much their vote for the bill that deprived NABU and SAPO of their independence (No. 12414 - Ed.) had cost them.

She reported this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

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"I have a question for some of my colleagues in parliament who have got suspicions from NABU. How much did it cost to vote for the July law abolishing NABU and SAPO? Did you vote here based on your heart's desire and a wish to come out of this unscathed?

Thank you to NABU and SAPO for their work. Thank you to all my colleagues with whom we defended the independence of these bodies," the parliamentarian said.

Read more: Bribes for voting in Verkhovna Rada: MPs Pyvovarov, Nehulevskyi, and Kisel received suspicions from NABU, - media

What preceded this?

On 29 December, NABU and SAPO announced that five "Servant of the People" MPs were suspected of taking bribes for "necessary" votes.

According to the Ant AC, the suspects are: Yurii Kisiel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko, and Mykhailo Laba.

Earlier, the media reported that "servants of the People" were given envelopes with money in an office where NABU had installed wiretaps.

Read more: NABU exposed group of people’s deputies who received bribes for voting in Verkhovna Rada, searches are underway at Kisel’s house