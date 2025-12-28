Bribes for voting in Verkhovna Rada: MPs Pyvovarov, Nehulevskyi, and Kisel received suspicions from NABU, - media

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects MPs Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, and Yurii Kisel of systematically receiving illegal benefits for voting in the Verkhovna Rada.

This was reported by ZN.UA, citing sources in law enforcement agencies and the Servant of the People faction, according to Censor.NET.

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Who is under suspicion

According to the publication, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, and Yurii Kisel were suspected.

It is noted that NABU wiretapped Yurii Kisel's office, where deputies from Servant of the People received envelopes with money.

All three were notified of suspicions under Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of a proposal, promise or receipt of unlawful benefits by an official, ed.).

In addition to Article 368, the ruling also cited Articles 255 (creation, leadership of a criminal community or criminal organisation, as well as participation in it) and 369 (offer, promise or provision of unlawful benefits to a public official).

The publication does not rule out that these two articles of the Criminal Code will also be added when choosing a preventive measure.

ZN.UA sources also report that Yurii Koriavchenkov, also known as Yuzik during his time with Kvartal 95, managed to leave Ukraine. Meanwhile, the secretary of the faction, Taras Melnichuk, is being questioned.

What preceded this?

Earlier, it was reported that NABU and SAP, as a result of an undercover operation, exposed an organised criminal group that included current members of the Ukrainian parliament.

Read more: NABU exposed group of people’s deputies who received bribes for voting in Verkhovna Rada, searches are underway at Kisel’s house