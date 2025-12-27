24 557 123
NABU exposed group of people’s deputies who received bribes for voting in Verkhovna Rada, searches are underway at Kisel’s house
Following an undercover operation, NABU and SAPO exposed an organised criminal group that included current members of the Ukrainian parliament.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press centre.
What is already known?
"According to the investigation, the group members systematically received illegal benefits for voting in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Details to follow," the statement said.
No further information is available at this time.
What preceded this?
Earlier, Honcharenko reported that NABU and SAPO were preparing charges against several "servants of the people" for payments in envelopes. There is panic in the "SN".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password