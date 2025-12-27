NABU exposed group of people’s deputies who received bribes for voting in Verkhovna Rada, searches are underway at Kisel’s house

Following an undercover operation, NABU and SAPO exposed an organised criminal group that included current members of the Ukrainian parliament.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the NABU press centre.

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What is already known?

"According to the investigation, the group members systematically received illegal benefits for voting in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. Details to follow," the statement said.

No further information is available at this time.

See also: Cabinet suspends head of State Medical Service after NABU searches

What preceded this?

Earlier, Honcharenko reported that NABU and SAPO were preparing charges against several "servants of the people" for payments in envelopes. There is panic in the "SN".