"Vote trading" in Rada: "servants of people" Savchenko and Pyvovarov were paid almost 36.7 million hryvnias, - media

Photo: Схеми

Two MPs from the "Servant of the People" party, Olha Savchenko and Yevhen Pyvovarov, who are suspected of receiving illegal benefits for voting in the Verkhovna Rada, have been paid a total of almost 36.7 million hryvnias in bail.

This was discovered by journalists from the "Schemes" project (Radio Svoboda), according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Who posted bail?

Journalists learned from sources in law enforcement agencies that on 8 January, one of Olha Savchenko's lawyers, Ihor Fomin, paid the 16.6 million hryvnia bail set by the High Anti-Corruption Court.

He said that part of the funds paid were his own, while another part had to be "borrowed" due to the large size of the bail for the participants in the case. According to him, the prosecution and defence will now "continue to work within the framework of the pre-trial investigation."

Also, on 8 January, bail for Yevhen Pyvovarov was paid by seven individuals, with payments ranging from 150,000 to 5 million hryvnias. The total amount is almost 20 million hryvnias.

Read more: "Vote trading" in Rada: HACC sets bail from UAH 16.6 to UAH 40 mln for five Servant of People MPs

What is known about the case

On 29 December, NABU and SAPO announced that five "Servant of the People" MPs were suspected of taking bribes for "necessary" votes.

According to the AntAC, the following were suspected: Yurii Kisel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko, and Mykhailo Laba.

Earlier, the media reported that "servants of the people" were given envelopes with money in an office where NABU had installed wiretaps.

On 30 December 2025, a preventive measure was chosen for "servant of the people" Kisel.

On December 31, a restraint measure was also set for Pyvovarov, but what exactly the court ordered remains unknown.

Read more: Radina to "servants of people" suspected by NABU: How much did voting for Law 12414 cost?