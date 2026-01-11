NABU conducted searches of driver of former OP head Yermak, seized phones and other electronic media, - media

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted searches at the home of the driver of former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak. During the investigation, phones and other electronic media were seized.

This was reported by ZN.UAwith reference to sources in law enforcement agencies, according to Censor.NET.

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The investigation is in its active phase

"A few days before the searches at Yermak's residence, the leadership of the NABU and the SAPO warned President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about possible suspicions against Andrii Yermak and NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov. Despite this, the president appointed them as heads of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation. On the morning of 28 November, the President's Office was raided, and sources specified that Yermak was being investigated in connection with his interest in one of the buildings of the Dynasty cooperative. On the same day, Andrii Yermak was dismissed, which triggered a chain of personnel changes in the government," writes ZN.UA.

As the publication notes, the former head of the Presidential Office, who was searched by NABU detectives on the morning of 28 February, has not yet been served with charges.

"Although NABU usually tries to announce suspicions on the day of the searches, this rule is not mandatory. In particular, the president's godfather, Oleksii Chernyshov, learned about the essence of the anti-corruption authorities' claims only four months after the searches," a source told ZN.UA.

The publication's source in law enforcement emphasises that the investigation is in an active phase, and NABU is aware of both the status of the person involved and the public demand for a quick result.

At the same time, the bureau does not intend to act under pressure for the sake of a "one-day effect."

"There is only one reason for the delay — the need to gather evidence that can be used in court," the source explained.

Watch more: Chervinskyi: Yermak has been taken onto Foreign Intelligence Service’s staff. He is now super-secret officer. VIDEO

Earlier, ZN.UA reported that on the day of the searches at Yermak's residence, a meeting was held between the president and the heads of NABU and SAPO. The version of an alleged agreement not to serve Yermak with a suspicion in exchange for the SSU's refusal to prosecute SAPO head Oleksandr Klymenko is confirmed by only one source of the publication.

At the same time, several of the publication's interlocutors claim that the first deputy head of the SSU, Oleksandr Poklad, was indeed preparing for an operation to remove Klymenko from office.

"According to this logic, the searches at Yermak's premises could have been carried out in an expedited manner in order to pre-empt possible actions by the SBU. In the event of Klymenko's removal and the absence of a deputy (First Deputy Head of the SAPO Andrii Siniuk had previously resigned of his own accord), the duties of the head of the SAP would have been transferred to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. This would effectively block the NABU's ability to bring the investigation into Yermak to a logical conclusion," a source told ZN.UA.

"At the same time, according to the source, NABU understands perfectly well that the version of "exchanging" Klymenko for Yermak will exist until the moment the former head of the OP is served with a suspicion. However, interlocutors emphasise that it is obvious to those involved in the process that this version does not fit into the overall picture. The heads of NABU and SAPO, according to them, "have long crossed the Rubicon of fear for themselves," and Klymenko himself has repeatedly stated that any fabricated suspicion against him will have no practical consequences," the article says.

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Yermak's dismissal

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