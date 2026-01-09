Chervinskyi: Yermak has been taken onto Foreign Intelligence Service’s staff. He is now super-secret officer. VIDEO

Former intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi stated that the former head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, was enrolled as a staff member of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

As Censor.NET reports, he revealed this in an interview with journalist Lena Chychenina.

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Chervinskyi confirmed Yermak’s visit to the office of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service on December 5 and said that after this visit, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, i.e., the current head of the HUR, summoned the head of the department responsible for cover documents and tasked him with bringing Yermak onto the staff of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

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"Yermak is not going to run anywhere. He continues to run the country. Yermak went into service. He is fighting today. In the Foreign Intelligence Service. Yes. He has been added to the staff. So they called in the head of HR, I’ll add to your insider information, Yermak and Ivashchenko drank two cups of coffee each. And they set the task of bringing Yermak into the staff of the Foreign Intelligence Service under certain data there... Well, a super-secret officer who carries out super-secret assignments, only I don’t know whose, maybe Russian," Chervinskyi said.

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