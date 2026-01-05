Budanov was in contact with US at same time as Yermak, - media

Kyrylo Budanov, as head of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, was in contact with the American side alongside the then head of the OP, Yermak.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by UP.

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"The new head of the President's Office was one of the few in his previous position who dared to maintain parallel to Yermak's contacts with various camps in Trump's team, from General Keith Kellogg to Vice President Vance's team, without publicising them. Although Yermak constantly tried to block these channels, both directly and through the president," the article says.

Read more: Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head Presidential Office. PHOTOS

The publication's interlocutors said that last year Budanov repeatedly tried to convey to Zelenskyy the real picture of how Yermak is perceived in the United States, how his negotiating style and overall ability to do such work are assessed.

In the eyes of Americans, Budanov has two major advantages, the publication notes: he has a realistic view of the state of affairs in the war and is not involved in the latest high-profile corruption scandals, which "makes it possible to negotiate with him adequately" without any "reputational risks."

Read more: Foreign Intelligence Service head Ivashchenko likely to lead DIU instead of Budanov. "He’s Yermak’s man," Zhelezniak says

"In addition, Budanov is perhaps the only person in the country who has direct working contacts with the Russians. He communicated with them about prisoner exchanges and, for example, held separate face-to-face negotiations in the UAE during the latest wave of diplomatic efforts by the new US team," the article says.

The author suggests that Budanov, as head of the President's Office, will now effectively lead the Ukrainian side in negotiations on ending the war, guarantees from the US and partners, and other security issues.

Read more: Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head Presidential Office. PHOTOS

Budanov - Head of the President's Office

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