HACC selects measure of restraint for Servant of People Savchenko in case over bribes for votes in Rada

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) considered a motion to impose a restraint measure on serving Servant of the People lawmaker Olha Savchenko. She is suspected of involvement in a group that allegedly took bribes on a regular basis for decisions during votes in the Verkhovna Rada.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Suspilne.

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HACC decision undisclosed

The restraint measure remains unknown. A prosecutor said he had no authority to comment on the case.

Savchenko’s lawyer said there is a formal ban on disseminating information about the proceedings.

Read more: Five Servant of People MPs served suspicion notices over bribes for "needed" votes in Verkhovna Rada – NABU (updated)

Hearing held behind closed doors

The motion was filed by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) prosecutor Anatolii Rybalko.

"I respect that journalists came on such a day, January 1. But there is a need to preserve investigative secrecy and ensure the safety of participants in the criminal proceedings," the prosecutor said, explaining his position.

The suspect and her defense supported the motion. Savchenko’s lawyer stressed that the case materials contain "information sensitive for the public and international partners". The judge agreed and declared the hearing closed.

See more: Bribes for voting in Rada: HACC chooses preventive measure for "servant of people" Savchenko. PHOTO

Background

On 29 December, NABU and SAPO announced that five "Servant of the People" MPs were suspected of taking bribes for "necessary" votes.

According to the AntAC, the following were suspected: Yurii Kisel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko, and Mykhailo Laba.

Earlier, the media reported that "servants of the people" were given envelopes with money in an office where NABU had installed wiretaps.

On 30 December 2025, a preventive measure was chosen for "servant of the people" Kisel.

On December 31, a restraint measure was also set for Pyvovarov, but what exactly the court ordered remains unknown.

Read more: Bribes for voting in Verkhovna Rada: MPs Pyvovarov, Nehulevskyi, and Kisel received suspicions from NABU, - media