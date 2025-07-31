9 997 58
MP Vlasenko makes obscene gesture toward Verkhovna Rada presidium during Tymoshenko’s speech. VIDEO
MP Serhii Vlasenko made an obscene gesture toward the Verkhovna Rada presidium during Yuliia Tymoshenko’s speech at the parliamentary podium.
According to Censor.NET, the moment was captured by one of the cameras streaming from the parliament.The video does not clearly show who the MP’s "message" was directed at.
However, MP Volodymyr Ariev claims that Vlasenko was communicating in this way with Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze.
"The ‘gentleman’ from Batkivshchyna named Vlasenko is showing his high culture on his fingers to the Chair of the Committee on European Integration, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze. The broadcast replay reveals the true nature of this Verkhovna Rada," he wrote on his social media page, commenting on the photo.
