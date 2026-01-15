Mindich planned his departure from Ukraine at least day before NABU searches, Kryvonos says

Timur Mindich, a figure in NABU’s "Midas" operation to expose corruption at Energoatom, left Ukraine on the night of November 10, 2025.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC), Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

Kryvonos noted that Mindich’s departure had been planned. A transfer to the airport in Warsaw had also been planned. According to NABU, Mindich’s aides arranged it on the morning of November 9.

"Based on an analysis of data from phones seized during searches from some individuals in the criminal proceedings, it was established that the head of the criminal organisation left on November 10 at around 2 a.m.; however, the vehicle, he used a private transfer, was booked by his aides on the morning of the 9th. This was a planned departure, not a departure a few hours before the searches," NABU said.

Read more: Security Service of Ukraine knows who NABU is wiretapping – this poses risk to investigations. Autonomous wiretapping is needed, Kryvonos says

At the same time, NABU has no information about Mindich being questioned in Israel by FBI officers.

In response to a follow-up question, whether there is cooperation with American colleagues in the "Midas" case and whether Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies had sought assistance, Kryvonos said this is a pre-trial investigation secret.

He added that the investigation has no ability to carry out the procedure to question Mindich.

Read more: Tkach recounted how he found Mindich in Israel: "He is comfortable here and is not ready to return"

As a reminder, on December 21, it was reported that investigative journalists from Ukrainska Pravda had found businessman Timur Mindich, a figure in a major NABU and SAPO investigation into corruption in the energy sector, in Israel.

Mindichgate

Read more: NACP says its staff are not involved in ’Mindichgate’ after internal review