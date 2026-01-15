Mindich planned his departure from Ukraine at least day before NABU searches, Kryvonos says
Timur Mindich, a figure in NABU’s "Midas" operation to expose corruption at Energoatom, left Ukraine on the night of November 10, 2025.
NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC), Censor.NET reports.
What is known?
Kryvonos noted that Mindich’s departure had been planned. A transfer to the airport in Warsaw had also been planned. According to NABU, Mindich’s aides arranged it on the morning of November 9.
"Based on an analysis of data from phones seized during searches from some individuals in the criminal proceedings, it was established that the head of the criminal organisation left on November 10 at around 2 a.m.; however, the vehicle, he used a private transfer, was booked by his aides on the morning of the 9th. This was a planned departure, not a departure a few hours before the searches," NABU said.
At the same time, NABU has no information about Mindich being questioned in Israel by FBI officers.
In response to a follow-up question, whether there is cooperation with American colleagues in the "Midas" case and whether Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies had sought assistance, Kryvonos said this is a pre-trial investigation secret.
He added that the investigation has no ability to carry out the procedure to question Mindich.
- As a reminder, on December 21, it was reported that investigative journalists from Ukrainska Pravda had found businessman Timur Mindich, a figure in a major NABU and SAPO investigation into corruption in the energy sector, in Israel.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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