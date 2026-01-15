Security Service of Ukraine knows who NABU is wiretapping – this poses risk to investigations. Autonomous wiretapping is needed, Kryvonos says

NABU, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), is working on a technical solution that will allow the Bureau to carry out autonomous wiretaps as part of investigations.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said this during a meeting of the Temporary Investigative Commission (TIC), Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, only NABU detectives should know which subscribers are under surveillance in criminal proceedings.

He noted that the SBU currently knows exactly which subscribers and phone numbers are under the investigation’s surveillance.

Kryvonos stressed that all further decisions by parliament should be aimed at preventing any interference in the work of NABU and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office in the future. This is "not about political declarations, but about systemic institutional changes."

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Autonomous wiretapping for NABU.

"If you asked what we need, then I will now, with your permission, answer. Yes, there are legislative changes, but there is still no technical capability at present," he said.

Kryvonos explained that he cannot disclose all details because some of the information is a state secret.

"Right now, we use technical capabilities under which the SBU knows which targets and which phone numbers we are wiretapping. This creates a potential risk every time," he stressed.

He added that this is not about specific abuses, but about the very design of the system, which theoretically allows information about pre-trial investigation targets to leak.

"To minimise this risk, we need autonomous wiretapping so that no one but us knows which subscribers are under our surveillance," the head of NABU added.

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