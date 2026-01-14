We pay "ten" for two sessions: what figures in "Tymoshenko recordings" published by NABU are talking about

In recordings published by NABU, "Batkivshchyna" leader Yulia Tymoshenko talks about paying for voting in parliament.

According to Censor.NET, the recordings were made public by the Bureau's press service.

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Details

The conversation took place on 12 January 2026, on the eve of the vote on the dismissal of the heads of the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.





During the conversation, Tymoshenko says that she will coordinate voting in the "Signal" messenger.

The NABU also noted that the conversations concerned not only draft laws, but also personnel decisions of the parliament.

During the conversations, Tymoshenko stated her desire to "crush the majority."

According to NABU data, the parliamentarian sent "instructions" on voting in her correspondence.





Read more: I reject all accusations. Search was grandiose PR stunt: 30 armed men seized building and took my savings, - Tymoshenko

What preceded this?

Late in the evening on 14 January, NABU announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.

According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.

Later, the media reported that NABU and SAPO had exposed Yulia Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in the Rada.

NABU confirmed that it had notified the MP of the suspicion.

Read more: As of this morning, NABU searches at Batkivshchyna office are ongoing, - Plinsky