NABU confirms suspicion against Tymoshenko: Bribe in exchange for loyal behaviour during voting. VIDEO
The NABU officially confirmed that it had notified Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the "Batkivshchyna" parliamentary faction, that she was under suspicion.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
Tymoshenko is suspected of offering unlawful benefits to Ukrainian MPs.
"After the NABU and SAPO exposed the facts of Ukrainian MPs receiving illegal benefits for passing bills in parliament in December 2025, the suspect initiated negotiations with individual MPs on the introduction of a systematic mechanism for providing illegal benefits in exchange for loyal behaviour during voting.
These were not one-off agreements, but a regular cooperation mechanism that provided for advance payments and was designed for a long period," the statement said.
According to the Bureau, MPs were to receive instructions to vote, and in some cases to abstain or not participate in the vote.
Tymoshenko's actions are classified under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offering, promising or providing unlawful benefits to an official).
The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
NABU released recordings of conversations from 12 January, which show that the conversations concerned not only draft laws but also parliamentary personnel decisions.
Also, according to NABU, she sent "instructions" on voting in one of the messengers.
What preceded this?
- Late in the evening on 14 January, NABU announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.
- According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.
- Later, the media reported that NABU and SAPO had exposed Yulia Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in the Rada.
Bribes for voting in the Rada
- On 29 December, NABU and SAPO announced that five MPs from the "Servant of the People" party were suspected of taking bribes for "necessary" votes.
- According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, the suspects were Yurii Kisel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko, and Mykhailo Laba.
- Earlier, the media reported that Servant of the People MPs were given envelopes with money in an office where NABU had installed wiretaps.
- On 30 December 2025, a preventive measure was chosen for "servant of the people" Kisel.
- On 31 December 2025, Yevhen Pyvovarov was also given a preventive measure, but it is unknown what exactly the court decided to apply to the "servant of the people".
- On 1 January 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect, People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party, Olha Savchenko.
- According to Schemes, a total of almost 36.7 million hryvnias in bail was paid for Savchenko and Pyvovarov.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password