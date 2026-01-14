NABU confirms suspicion against Tymoshenko: Bribe in exchange for loyal behaviour during voting. VIDEO

The NABU officially confirmed that it had notified Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the "Batkivshchyna" parliamentary faction, that she was under suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Tymoshenko is suspected of offering unlawful benefits to Ukrainian MPs.

"After the NABU and SAPO exposed the facts of Ukrainian MPs receiving illegal benefits for passing bills in parliament in December 2025, the suspect initiated negotiations with individual MPs on the introduction of a systematic mechanism for providing illegal benefits in exchange for loyal behaviour during voting.



These were not one-off agreements, but a regular cooperation mechanism that provided for advance payments and was designed for a long period," the statement said.

Read more: NABU and SAPO expose Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in parliament, - media

According to the Bureau, MPs were to receive instructions to vote, and in some cases to abstain or not participate in the vote.

Tymoshenko's actions are classified under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Offering, promising or providing unlawful benefits to an official).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

NABU released recordings of conversations from 12 January, which show that the conversations concerned not only draft laws but also parliamentary personnel decisions.





























Also, according to NABU, she sent "instructions" on voting in one of the messengers.





Read more: As of this morning, NABU searches at Batkivshchyna office are ongoing, - Plinsky

What preceded this?

Late in the evening on 14 January, NABU announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.

According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.

Later, the media reported that NABU and SAPO had exposed Yulia Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in the Rada.

Read more: NABU conducted searches of driver of former OP head Yermak, seized phones and other electronic media, - media

Bribes for voting in the Rada

Read more: Radina to "servants of people" suspected by NABU: How much did voting for Law 12414 cost?