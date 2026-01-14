I reject all accusations. Search was grandiose PR stunt: 30 armed men seized building and took my savings, - Tymoshenko

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has just completed urgent investigative activities at the Batkivshchyna party office, which lasted all night.

This was reported on Facebook by Batkivshchyna leader Yulia Tymoshenko, according to Censor.NET.

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Tymoshenko's reaction

However, she assured that the investigative actions were allegedly illegal.

"Urgent investigative actions" that have nothing to do with law and justice. More than thirty heavily armed men, without presenting any documents, effectively seized the building and took employees hostage. The last time we had such an invasion was by Yanukovych's stormtroopers during the Revolution of Dignity. But then they at least covered their invasion with some piece of paper from the Pechersky District Court... Now there wasn't even that," she argues.

Read on Censor.NET: Tymoshenko notified of suspicion in the morning, according to media reports

According to Tymoshenko, there were only loud public statements on the internet without any evidence.

"The search is a grandiose PR stunt. They found nothing, so they simply took my work phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings, information about which is fully reflected in the official declaration. I categorically reject all absurd accusations. It seems that the elections are much closer than it seemed. And someone decided to start clearing out the competition," the statement said.

"This is not the first political order against me. Persecution and terror have been my daily routine for many years. I have not been afraid of anything for a long time, because I know that I am honest with myself, with people, and with Ukraine. No one can break or stop me. And this time we will prove the truth again," she concluded.

What preceded this?

Late in the evening on 14 January, NABU announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to several MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.

According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the Batkivshchyna party. The searches are taking place at the Batkivshchyna party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.

Later, the media reported that NABU and SAP had exposed Yulia Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in the Rada.

See also: NABU conducts searches of former OP head Yermak's driver, seizes phones and other electronic media, according to media reports

Bribes for votes in the Rada

On 29 December, NABU and SAPO announced that five MPs from the Servant of the People party were suspected of taking bribes for "necessary" votes.

According to the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, the suspects were Yuriy Kisel, Yevhen Pyvovarov, Ihor Nehulevskyi, Olha Savchenko, and Mykhailo Laba.

Earlier, the media reported that Servant of the People MPs were given envelopes with money in an office where NABU had installed wiretaps.

On 30 December 2025, a preventive measure was chosen for "servant of the people" Kisel.

On 31 December 2025, Yevhen Pyvovarov was also given a preventive measure, but it is unknown what exactly the court decided to apply to the "servant of the people".

On 1 January 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect, People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party, Olha Savchenko.

According to Schemes, a total of almost 36.7 million hryvnias in bail was paid for Savchenko and Pyvovarov.

Read: The Anti-Corruption Action Centre asked NABU to investigate former BEB head Kuterga after media reports about his family's property