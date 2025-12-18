NABU detective Mahamedrasulov: Target was not me, but Kryvonos and Klymenko

NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who was released from custody the day before, believes that his detention was intended to put pressure on the heads of NABU and SAPO.

He said this in an interview with UP, according to Censor.NET.

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Detention

According to Mahamedrasulov, his detention was carried out solely to put pressure on NABU and SAPO.

"It is clear to me why their actions were carried out – solely to put pressure on NABU and SAPO, to obtain important documents and information, and to try to recruit people after these actions, because all the Bureau's employees were frightened. Many were worried about their families, about their parents," he said.

The detective noted that many people were the subject of his interest in terms of documentation.

Read more: Mindich and Tsukerman’s Israeli citizenship complicates their extradition to Ukraine, - NABU

"Plus, they formed a picture in their minds that I had direct contact with the leadership of NABU and the leadership of SAP.

That is, within the scope of my activities, I constantly communicate with them. And they believed that I was some kind of centre of influence: they would detain me, put pressure on me, and I would give some kind of incriminating testimony," Mahamedrasulov explained.

"You understand that I was not the ultimate goal. The main targets were Semen Yuriyovych Kryvonos and Oleksandr Vasyliovych Klymenko. They had to gain control over them. I was just another tool for them to achieve their goal," added the detective.

Read more: NABU is investigating who and how facilitated Mindich’s departure from Ukraine, - detective Abakumov

The Mahamedrasulov case