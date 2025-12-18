NABU detective Mahamedrasulov: Target was not me, but Kryvonos and Klymenko
NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who was released from custody the day before, believes that his detention was intended to put pressure on the heads of NABU and SAPO.
He said this in an interview with UP, according to Censor.NET.
Detention
According to Mahamedrasulov, his detention was carried out solely to put pressure on NABU and SAPO.
"It is clear to me why their actions were carried out – solely to put pressure on NABU and SAPO, to obtain important documents and information, and to try to recruit people after these actions, because all the Bureau's employees were frightened. Many were worried about their families, about their parents," he said.
The detective noted that many people were the subject of his interest in terms of documentation.
"Plus, they formed a picture in their minds that I had direct contact with the leadership of NABU and the leadership of SAP.
That is, within the scope of my activities, I constantly communicate with them. And they believed that I was some kind of centre of influence: they would detain me, put pressure on me, and I would give some kind of incriminating testimony," Mahamedrasulov explained.
"You understand that I was not the ultimate goal. The main targets were Semen Yuriyovych Kryvonos and Oleksandr Vasyliovych Klymenko. They had to gain control over them. I was just another tool for them to achieve their goal," added the detective.
The Mahamedrasulov case
- Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of the interregional detective department of NABU, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.
- The SSU reported that one of the heads of the NABU interregional detective departments, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.
- Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.
- On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the State Bureau of Investigations announced new charges against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding an aggressor state.
- On 23 September, the court left the NABU detective in custody.
- On 15 October, the court extended the pre-trial investigation period by six months.
- On 2 December, the Pechersky District Court released the detective's father, Mahamedrasulov, from pre-trial detention to house arrest.
- On 3 December, the Kyiv Court of Appeal released NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov from custody.
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