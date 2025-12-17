Mindich and Tsukerman’s Israeli citizenship complicates their extradition to Ukraine, - NABU

Individuals who have fled Ukrainian justice abroad are attempting to use martial law as a basis for defence in courts in other countries. These include entrepreneurs Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, who are involved in the "Midas" case.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the detective department, Oleksandr Abakumov, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Extradition of Mindich and Tsukerman

As noted, when asked whether the extradition of Mindich and Tsukerman or a trial in Israel was possible, Abakumov said that all available legal mechanisms were currently being explored, including the issue of extradition.

Attempt to evade responsibility under the pretext of war

There is a certain general negative trend: individuals who are hiding from Ukrainian justice are trying to use the war as an argument in their favour in the courts there, saying that it is dangerous here and safer there," he explained.

At the same time, according to the head of the detective department, Ukraine already has positive experience of cooperation with other countries in matters of extradition of persons suspected of corruption offences.

Abakumov stressed that NABU is currently working in this direction and will use every legal instrument available, whether extradition or other forms of international legal cooperation.

"The key thing for us is that these people do not escape responsibility, wherever they are physically located. But the main difficulty may be the fact that these two people are Israeli citizens who are hiding in Israel," he said.

Read more: NABU is investigating who and how facilitated Mindich’s departure from Ukraine, - detective Abakumov

Mindichgate

Read more: NABU initially planned Operation Midas to expose corruption in Ministry of Defence, - Mahamedrasulov