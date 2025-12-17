Mindich and Tsukerman’s Israeli citizenship complicates their extradition to Ukraine, - NABU
Individuals who have fled Ukrainian justice abroad are attempting to use martial law as a basis for defence in courts in other countries. These include entrepreneurs Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, who are involved in the "Midas" case.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the detective department, Oleksandr Abakumov, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.
Extradition of Mindich and Tsukerman
As noted, when asked whether the extradition of Mindich and Tsukerman or a trial in Israel was possible, Abakumov said that all available legal mechanisms were currently being explored, including the issue of extradition.
Attempt to evade responsibility under the pretext of war
There is a certain general negative trend: individuals who are hiding from Ukrainian justice are trying to use the war as an argument in their favour in the courts there, saying that it is dangerous here and safer there," he explained.
At the same time, according to the head of the detective department, Ukraine already has positive experience of cooperation with other countries in matters of extradition of persons suspected of corruption offences.
Abakumov stressed that NABU is currently working in this direction and will use every legal instrument available, whether extradition or other forms of international legal cooperation.
"The key thing for us is that these people do not escape responsibility, wherever they are physically located. But the main difficulty may be the fact that these two people are Israeli citizens who are hiding in Israel," he said.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Galushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmila Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelensky imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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