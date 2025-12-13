NABU initially planned Operation Midas to expose corruption in Ministry of Defence, - Mahamedrasulov
NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov announced the goal of Operation Midas to expose corruption in the energy sector. Initially, this and other cases were planned in relation to the Ministry of Defence.
Hespoke about this in an interview with the Anti-Corruption Centre, according to Censor.NET.
Investigation into the Ministry of Defence
According to him, there are "certain signs" linking the figures involved in "Midas" to the defence sector.
"In general, the primary goal of all these projects, including Midas, was to document corruption in the Ministry of Defence. There are certain signs that link these individuals to this particular activity," Mahamedrasulov said.
The NABU detective recalled that he had only recently been released from pre-trial detention after five months in custody: "I didn't even have [the opportunity] to sit down with my colleagues and discuss this case and understand what we had documented there, apart from Midas.
However, Mahamedrasulov is confident that "if there is something there [in the materials], it will be implemented in any case."
What preceded it
- Earlier, the SAPO prosecutor stated that Mindich had influenced, in particular, Umerov, who held the post of Minister of Defence.
- Umerov subsequently rejected these statements.
The Magamedrasulov case
- Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of the interregional detective department of NABU, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of Kvartal 95 Tymur Mindich.
- The SSU reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.
- Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.
- On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the State Bureau of Investigations announced new charges against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding an aggressor state.
- On 23 September, the court left the NABU detective in custody.
- On 15 October, the court extended the pre-trial investigation period by six months.
- On 2 December, the Pecherskyi District Court released the detective's father, Mahamedrasulov, from pre-trial detention to house arrest.
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