NABU initially planned Operation Midas to expose corruption in Ministry of Defence, - Mahamedrasulov

NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov announced the goal of Operation Midas to expose corruption in the energy sector. Initially, this and other cases were planned in relation to the Ministry of Defence.

Hespoke about this in an interview with the Anti-Corruption Centre, according to Censor.NET.

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Investigation into the Ministry of Defence

According to him, there are "certain signs" linking the figures involved in "Midas" to the defence sector.

"In general, the primary goal of all these projects, including Midas, was to document corruption in the Ministry of Defence. There are certain signs that link these individuals to this particular activity," Mahamedrasulov said.

The NABU detective recalled that he had only recently been released from pre-trial detention after five months in custody: "I didn't even have [the opportunity] to sit down with my colleagues and discuss this case and understand what we had documented there, apart from Midas.

However, Mahamedrasulov is confident that "if there is something there [in the materials], it will be implemented in any case."

Read more: NABU wiretapped "servant of people" Kisiel, friend of Shefir, - media

What preceded it

Earlier, the SAPO prosecutor stated that Mindich had influenced, in particular, Umerov, who held the post of Minister of Defence.

Umerov subsequently rejected these statements.

The Magamedrasulov case