Mindich and Tsukerman may be placed on Interpol’s wanted list – Klymenko

Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies have sent documents to Interpol seeking to place Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman on its wanted list — suspects in the NABU "Midas" case involving corruption in the energy sector.

This was stated by Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko, Censor.NET reports, citing his interview with Ukrinform.

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NABU and SAPO contacted Interpol

Asked whether the relevant materials had indeed been sent to Interpol, Klymenko confirmed: "Yes, they were sent."

At the same time, SAPO clarified that there is currently no information about the issuance of a so-called Red Notice. According to Klymenko, the publication of such information on Interpol’s website is not mandatory.

"There is a confidential period when the Red Notice is already effectively in force, but there is still no public information about it," the SAPO chief explained.

Read more: Next outcome in "Midas" case will not be long in coming, - Klymenko

Mindichgate

Read more: Mindich planned his departure from Ukraine at least day before NABU searches, Kryvonos says