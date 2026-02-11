Financial Monitoring Service drags out NABU requests and blocking of corrupt funds – AntAC

The Financial Monitoring Service (Finmon) ignores or takes an excessively long time to review NABU’s requests, fails to carry out its direct duties, and is reluctant to verify the origin of funds posted for suspects in corruption cases.

Censor.NET reported this, citing the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) press center.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

However, during a meeting with journalists, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said that Finmon had blocked a large sum of money intended as bail for one of the suspects in the "Midas" case.

"As is known, former adviser to the Minister of Energy, Ihor Myroniuk, is currently in custody. He can be released if bail of UAH 126 million is posted for him. The rest of the defendants were released on bail that Finmon did not block.

Meanwhile, SAPO Head Oleksandr Klymenko added that the Financial Monitoring Service could do much more, and cooperation with NABU/SAPO could be more active," the statement said.

Read more: NABU and SAPO report on activities for second half of 2025. Live updates

The AntAC noted that the Financial Monitoring Service is headed by Filip Pronin, who did not attend a meeting of the parliament’s Temporary Investigative Commission this week.

"He did not come because he is on a business trip to Mexico. Earlier, according to the TIC, Pronin went on business trips to Tanzania and other countries around the world. Overall, in 2025, the head of Finmon spent 43 days on foreign business trips.

In particular, members of the TIC say he spent his birthday in Switzerland and slightly extended the duration of the trip for that purpose," the AntAC stressed.

Read more: Final word on "Mindichgate" has not been said; there will be additional details, - Kryvonos