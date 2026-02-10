NABU and SAPO report on activities for second half of 2025

The heads of NABU and SAPO report on the work of anti-corruption bodies for the second half of 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Participants

Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine;

Oleksandr Klymenko, Head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

Topics include



key achievements and challenges of the organisations;

report for the second half of 2025

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