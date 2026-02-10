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News Results of NABU and SAPO operations
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NABU and SAPO report on activities for second half of 2025

The heads of NABU and SAPO report on the work of anti-corruption bodies for the second half of 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Participants

  • Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine;
  • Oleksandr Klymenko, Head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office. 

Topics include

key achievements and challenges of the organisations; 
report for the second half of 2025

Read more: Embezzlement of UAH 246 million from "Dzvin" system: NABU has completed its investigation

Author: 

National Anti-Corruption Bureau (995) Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (483) Semen Kryvonos (54) Oleksandr Klymenko (39)
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