NABU and SAPO report on activities for second half of 2025
The heads of NABU and SAPO report on the work of anti-corruption bodies for the second half of 2025.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Participants
- Semen Kryvonos, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine;
- Oleksandr Klymenko, Head of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.
Topics include
key achievements and challenges of the organisations;
report for the second half of 2025
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