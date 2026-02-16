Anti-Corruption Court to hear complaint today over detention of ex-energy minister Halushchenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing on a complaint alleging the unlawful detention of the former energy minister.

According to Censor.NET, the High Anti-Corruption Court reported this.

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The High Anti-Corruption Court has received a complaint from the defense over the alleged unlawful detention of the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

When it will be heard

The hearing is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. today, February 16, 2026, at the High Anti-Corruption Court building at 41 Beresteiskyi Avenue.

Read more: European Commission on Halushchenko’s detention: Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies are delivering results

Background

Earlier, media reported that Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) later confirmed that NABU detectives detained the former energy minister during the crossing of the state border in the "Midas" case.

Media also reported that Halushchenko would be served with a notice of suspicion after being brought to Kyiv.

Halushchenko was served with a notice of suspicion for laundering more than $112 million.

Read more: Halushchenko will be declared suspect after being transported to Kyiv, - media

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