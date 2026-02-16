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News Mindichgate Halushchenko was detained
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Anti-Corruption Court to hear complaint today over detention of ex-energy minister Halushchenko

Halushchenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing on a complaint alleging the unlawful detention of the former energy minister.

According to Censor.NET, the High Anti-Corruption Court reported this.

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The High Anti-Corruption Court has received a complaint from the defense over the alleged unlawful detention of the former Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

When it will be heard

The hearing is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. today, February 16, 2026, at the High Anti-Corruption Court building at 41 Beresteiskyi Avenue.

Read more: European Commission on Halushchenko’s detention: Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies are delivering results

Background

Read more: Halushchenko will be declared suspect after being transported to Kyiv, - media

Mindichgate

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appeal (6) Halushchenko Herman (147) Anti-corruption court (228)
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