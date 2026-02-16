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News Halushchenko was detained
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Former Energy Minister Halushchenko to remain in custody – HACC

Herman Halushchenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has partially upheld a complaint filed by former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko regarding his "unlawful detention." The court left him in custody.

This was reported byCensor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

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HACC decision

The defendant in Operation Midas will now await a ruling on a preventive measure.

Halushchenko’s lawyer told the court that border guards at the checkpoint allegedly called NABU detectives and informed them that Halushchenko planned to cross the border. Only approximately between 06:00 and 06:30 a.m. did the former minister express a desire to leave the checkpoint and return to Kyiv, at which point border guards told him they were waiting for "guests," the Anti-Corruption Action Center writes.

NABU detectives arrived at 9 a.m. Halushchenko himself was delivered to Kyiv at around 7:00 p.m on 15 February.

On Tuesday, 17 February, a preventive measure will be chosen for Halushchenko. The prosecution will request pre-trial detention.

Read more: Anti-Corruption Court to hear complaint today over detention of ex-energy minister Halushchenko

Suspicions against Herman Halushchenko — what is known

Mindichgate

Read more: Halushchenko will be declared suspect after being transported to Kyiv, - media

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Halushchenko Herman (147) Anti-corruption court (228)
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