Former Energy Minister Halushchenko to remain in custody – HACC
The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has partially upheld a complaint filed by former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko regarding his "unlawful detention." The court left him in custody.
This was reported byCensor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
HACC decision
The defendant in Operation Midas will now await a ruling on a preventive measure.
Halushchenko’s lawyer told the court that border guards at the checkpoint allegedly called NABU detectives and informed them that Halushchenko planned to cross the border. Only approximately between 06:00 and 06:30 a.m. did the former minister express a desire to leave the checkpoint and return to Kyiv, at which point border guards told him they were waiting for "guests," the Anti-Corruption Action Center writes.
NABU detectives arrived at 9 a.m. Halushchenko himself was delivered to Kyiv at around 7:00 p.m on 15 February.
On Tuesday, 17 February, a preventive measure will be chosen for Halushchenko. The prosecution will request pre-trial detention.
Suspicions against Herman Halushchenko — what is known
- Earlier, media reported that Halushchenko was detained while attempting to cross the border. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) later confirmed that NABU detectives detained the former energy minister during the crossing of the state border in the "Midas" case.
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Media also reported that Halushchenko would be served with a notice of suspicion after being brought to Kyiv.
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Halushchenko was served with a notice of suspicion for laundering more than $112 million.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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