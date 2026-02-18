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News negotiations with Russia
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Second day of trilateral talks began in Geneva: Consultations are taking place in groups

Peace talks in Geneva: second day of meetings begins

The second day of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia has begun in Geneva.

This was announced by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Consultations are taking place in groups within the political and military blocs. We are working on clarifying the parameters and mechanics of the decisions discussed yesterday.

We are focused on substantive work. We will provide additional information on the results," he said.

Read more: Trilateral talks in Geneva conclude: practical issues discussed

What preceded this?

Read more: Negotiations in Geneva got "stuck" due to positions voiced by head of Russian delegation, Medinsky, - Axios

Author: 

Geneva (34) negotiations with Russia (864) Rustem Umerov (505)
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