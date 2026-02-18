Second day of trilateral talks began in Geneva: Consultations are taking place in groups
The second day of trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States and Russia has begun in Geneva.
This was announced by NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Consultations are taking place in groups within the political and military blocs. We are working on clarifying the parameters and mechanics of the decisions discussed yesterday.
We are focused on substantive work. We will provide additional information on the results," he said.
What preceded this?
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
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On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17 February, the first day of trilateral talks in Geneva ended.
- Special Representative Witkoff announced significant progress.
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