Negotiations in Geneva got "stuck" due to positions voiced by head of Russian delegation, Medinsky, - Axios

On Tuesday, 17 February, the third round of peace talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States took place in Geneva. However, the political part of the discussions got "stuck."

This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing two informed sources, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

"Negotiations in the political group in Geneva got "stuck" today. The sources said the reason was the positions presented by the new Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky," he wrote, without specifying what exactly the Russian side had said.

Read more: Ukrainians will not agree to peace deal that cedes Donbas to Russia – Zelenskyy

What preceded this?

On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.

On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.

On 17-18 February, a new round of negotiations involving Ukraine, Russia and the US will take place in Geneva. Medinsky will again represent Russia.

The first day of the trilateral talks in Geneva ended on 17 February. According to the Ukrainian delegation, there were separate military and political blocks.

Read more: Representatives of four EU countries joined negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Geneva, - media reports