Witkoff on talks in Geneva: There has been significant progress
Yesterday's talks in Geneva between Ukraine, the United States and Russia were successful.
This was reported by Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff on X social media, according to Censor.NET.
Significant progress has been made
He recalled that, on the instructions of President Trump, the United States moderated the third series of trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia.
"President Trump's success in bringing both sides of this war together has brought about meaningful progress, and we are proud to work under his leadership to stop the killing in this terrible conflict. Both parties agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal," Witkoff wrote.
What preceded this?
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
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On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the United States and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17-18 February, a new round of talks involving Ukraine, Russia and the US will take place in Geneva. Medinsky will again represent Russia.
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