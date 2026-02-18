Witkoff on talks in Geneva: There has been significant progress

Yesterday's talks in Geneva between Ukraine, the United States and Russia were successful.

This was reported by Trump's special representative Steve Witkoff on X social media, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Significant progress has been made

He recalled that, on the instructions of President Trump, the United States moderated the third series of trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia.

"President Trump's success in bringing both sides of this war together has brought about meaningful progress, and we are proud to work under his leadership to stop the killing in this terrible conflict. Both parties agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal," Witkoff wrote.

Read more: Trilateral talks in Geneva conclude: practical issues discussed

What preceded this?

Read more: Expect productive negotiations in Geneva, but everything boils down to issue of territories - Whitaker