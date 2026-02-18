Ukraine and Russia hold separate meeting after main Geneva talks – media
NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, held a separate meeting following the main round of trilateral negotiations in Geneva on February 18.
According to Suspilne, this was reported by Diana Davitian, head of the NSDC Secretary's Service, with reference to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"After the main round of negotiations in Geneva, Ukraine and the Russian Federation held a separate meeting. It was attended by the heads of the two delegations — Umerov and Medinsky, respectively — as well as Arakhamiia," she noted.
A journalist from the publication also encountered Medinsky as he was leaving the meeting in Geneva. In a comment to Russian media, Putin's aide confirmed that he had met with the Ukrainian delegation. It is noted that these talks lasted approximately one and a half hours; the topics of discussion remain unknown.
Separately, Medinsky was asked how the third round of negotiations with Ukraine had proceeded.
"In a businesslike manner. If you are referring to the jokes about history lessons — we stopped at the Christianization of Rus," he told Russian media. He added that the next negotiations with Ukraine would take place "soon."
Background
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
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On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17 February, the first day of trilateral negotiations in Geneva ended.
- Special Representative Witkoff announced significant progress.
- On 18 February, the second day of negotiations began in Geneva.
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