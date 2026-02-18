Ukraine and Russia hold separate meeting after main Geneva talks – media

NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov and the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, held a separate meeting following the main round of trilateral negotiations in Geneva on February 18.

According to Suspilne, this was reported by Diana Davitian, head of the NSDC Secretary's Service, with reference to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"After the main round of negotiations in Geneva, Ukraine and the Russian Federation held a separate meeting. It was attended by the heads of the two delegations — Umerov and Medinsky, respectively — as well as Arakhamiia," she noted.

A journalist from the publication also encountered Medinsky as he was leaving the meeting in Geneva. In a comment to Russian media, Putin's aide confirmed that he had met with the Ukrainian delegation. It is noted that these talks lasted approximately one and a half hours; the topics of discussion remain unknown.

Read more: Negotiations on Ukraine’s territory are premature while the issue of "security guarantees" remains unresolved, - NYT

Separately, Medinsky was asked how the third round of negotiations with Ukraine had proceeded.

"In a businesslike manner. If you are referring to the jokes about history lessons — we stopped at the Christianization of Rus," he told Russian media. He added that the next negotiations with Ukraine would take place "soon."

Background

Read more: Negotiations in Geneva got "stuck" due to positions voiced by head of Russian delegation, Medinsky, - Axios