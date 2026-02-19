I try to be honest in everything and with everyone. We are building an anti-corruption infrastructure, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that there are cases of corruption in Ukraine, but the state is building a "large anti-corruption infrastructure" to combat it.

He said this in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Fighting corruption

He commented on the international community's reaction to cases of corruption in Ukraine.

"First of all, I want to say that I try to be as honest as possible in everything and with everyone. Of course, I know that I make mistakes, like every person who tries to do something in this life, and when any newspapers and media in Ukraine or elsewhere talk about cases of corruption, here is my answer: we are fighting this, and such cases do exist, yes, but we are building a large anti-corruption infrastructure," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Read also on Censor.NET: Zelenskyy: European representatives should also be in the ceasefire monitoring group

Zelenskyy sees Russia's influence

The president noted that the Russians will raise the issue of difficulties in Ukraine in order to divide society and put pressure on the state.

"So it is clear what is happening, what Russia is doing. And I think that Americans, for the most part, feel this. They feel where the truth is and where it is not, where there is disinformation, where there are real problems in Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Major Telegram channels ignored Zaluzhnyi’s interview about SSU searches and disagreements with Zelenskyy