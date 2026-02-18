Major Telegram channels ignored Zaluzhnyi’s interview about SSU searches and disagreements with Zelenskyy

A number of Ukrainian Telegram channels with several million subscribers synchronously ignored an interview with the Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom and former Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, where he spoke about SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) searches at his command post in 2022, the failure of the 2023 counteroffensive, and his political ambitions.

Censor.NET monitored a number of Telegram channels with millions of subscribers and found that they ignored Zaluzhnyi's interview with the Associated Press.

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Among the channels that "failed to notice" Zaluzhnyi's interview:

"Trukha Ukraina" (over 3 million subscribers);

"Times of Ukraine: Novyny Ukraina" (2.5 million);

"Insider UA" (over 2 million);

"Vsevydiashcheie OKO: Ukraina" (1.1 million);

"Realna Viina" (1.5 million);

"Ukraina Online" (1.4 million).

Read more: In September 2022, SSU attempted to conduct searches at Zaluzhnyi’s command post, - AP

Zaluzhnyi's interview with the Associated Press

As a reminder, the former Commander-in-Chief of the AFU and current Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, gave an interview to the Associated Press, in which he spoke for the first time about the SSU search at the command post in 2022, political ambitions, and disagreements with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, specifically regarding the counteroffensive.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the 2023 counteroffensive failed because Zelenskyy and officials did not allocate resources.

Read more: During wartime, any other politics in Ukraine is absolutely unnecessary. Personal matters – for later, Zelenskyy says