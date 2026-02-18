During wartime, any other politics in Ukraine is absolutely unnecessary. Personal matters – for later, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for putting personal matters "on hold" during Russia’s war and, in any position or role, prioritising the interests of the state.

The head of state said this in his evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Results of trilateral negotiations

He said that the Ukrainian team had reported on the negotiations in Geneva. There was a trilateral format as well as other formats.

"Ukraine is interested in results. As of today, we cannot say that the result is sufficient. The military spoke on some issues – seriously and substantively. Sensitive political issues, issues of possible compromises and the necessary meeting of leaders have not yet been sufficiently worked out," he said.

Read more: Budanov on trilateral talks in Geneva: Conversation was difficult, but important

"Any other politics is unnecessary now"

Zelenskyy also tasked the delegation with discussing the humanitarian track, namely, exchanges of prisoners of war and the release of civilians.

"I am also grateful to our warriors on the front line, who are conducting active operations and replenishing the exchange pool for us, for Ukraine. It is precisely the courage of our warriors that ensures all of this: both humanitarian results and, in general, our ability to conduct diplomacy, our strong diplomatic positions.

It is important when these positions are shared. When we all in Ukraine work to ensure that Ukraine withstands, defends itself and achieves a dignified peace. Any other politics in Ukraine now is absolutely unnecessary. This is a time of war. A time to defend our state, to defend our people. Personal matters – for later. Therefore, I want to thank everyone who defends Ukraine, specifically Ukrainian interests, as their own – in any position, in any job, in any role. Take care of Ukraine. Take care of people," the president concluded.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia hold separate meeting after main Geneva talks – media

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