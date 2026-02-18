Budanov on trilateral talks in Geneva: Conversation was difficult, but important

After another round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the US in Geneva, the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Ukrainian team is preparing for the next round of negotiations.

He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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"Another round of negotiations in Geneva has concluded. The discussions were challenging but important. Together with the team, we are preparing for the continuation in the near future. We will prevail!" he commented.

Read more: Witkoff on talks in Geneva: There has been significant progress

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