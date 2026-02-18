Budanov on trilateral talks in Geneva: Conversation was difficult, but important
After another round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the US in Geneva, the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the Ukrainian team is preparing for the next round of negotiations.
He announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Another round of negotiations in Geneva has concluded. The discussions were challenging but important. Together with the team, we are preparing for the continuation in the near future. We will prevail!" he commented.
What preceded this?
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President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had accepted the US proposal to hold another round of talks next week on ending the war with Russia.
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On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of talks between representatives of Ukraine, the US and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 17 February, the first day of trilateral negotiations in Geneva ended.
- Special Representative Witkoff announced significant progress.
- On 18 February, the second day of negotiations began in Geneva.
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