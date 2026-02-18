The counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2023 was unsuccessful due to insufficient allocation of resources.

This was stated by the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom and former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi in an interview with the Associated Press, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial plan of operation

According to Zaluzhnyi, the counteroffensive was initially supposed to concentrate forces in a "single fist" to liberate the partially occupied Zaporizhzhia, where the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is located.

After that, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were supposed to advance south to the Sea of Azov to cut off the supply corridor for Russian troops to Crimea.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi party leads among political forces, Zelenskyy tops presidents rating – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The ambassador noted that the operation began too late and Ukrainian forces were scattered across a large area. This reduced their striking power and made it impossible to achieve the tactical surprise necessary for success.

Confirmation of information

Two Western officials anonymously confirmed Zaluzhnyi's version of the operation deviating from the original plan due to insufficient concentrated build-up of forces and resources.

Read more: Zelenskyy would lose election to parties of Zaluzhnyi, Poroshenko and Budanov – poll. INFOGRAPHICS